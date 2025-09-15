Home / World News / Qatari PM calls Israeli attack on Doha 'state terrorism, grave escalation'

Qatari PM calls Israeli attack on Doha 'state terrorism, grave escalation'

He affirmed that Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, will continue efforts to end the war

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar PM
The Qatari PM said the assault, which caused civilian casualties, violated international law and the UN Charter | Image: X/@MBA_AlThani_
ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani condemned the Israeli attack on Doha as "state terrorism" and a "grave escalation," calling it a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting for the Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit, he stressed that the strike was an attack on the principle of mediation itself. He affirmed that Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, will continue efforts to end the war.

The Qatari PM said the assault, which caused civilian casualties, violated international law and the UN Charter, and exposed the extremist Israeli government's rejection of peaceful solutions. He vowed Qatar would defend its sovereignty using all means permitted under international law.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul Gheit voiced full solidarity with Qatar. At the same time, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha warned the attack aimed to widen the war and destabilise the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump urges foreign firms to train US workers, vows to outdo their 'game'

Trump vows crackdown on illegal immigrants after Indian beheaded in Dallas

Conservatives seek firings of Charlie Kirk's critics after his killing

India doesn't buy even a small amount of US corn, says Howard Lutnick

Those involved in violence will face justice: Nepal PM Sushila Karki

Topics :israelQatarTerrorismDoha

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story