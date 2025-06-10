New York passes bill allowing medically assisted suicide for terminally ill

Terminally ill New Yorkers would have the legal ability to end their own lives with pharmaceutical drugs under a bill passed on Monday in the state Legislature.

The proposal, which now moves to the governor's office, would allow a person with an incurable illness to be prescribed life-ending drugs if he or she requests the medication and gets approval from two physicians. A spokesperson for New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she would review the legislation.

The New York Senate gave final approval to the bill on Monday night after hours of debate during which supporters said it would let terminally ill people die on their own terms.

"It's not about hastening death, but ending suffering," said state Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a Democrat who sponsored the proposal. Opponents have argued the state should instead improve end-of-life medical care or have objected on religious grounds. "We should not be in the business of state-authorised suicide," said state Senator George Borrello, a Republican. The state Assembly passed the measure in late April. The proposal requires that a terminally ill person who is expected to die within six months make a written request for the drugs. Two witnesses would have to sign the request to ensure that the patient is not being coerced. The request would then have to be approved by the person's attending physician as well as a consulting physician.