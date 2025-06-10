Home / World News / New York passes bill allowing medically assisted suicide for terminally ill

New York passes bill allowing medically assisted suicide for terminally ill

New York Senate gave final approval to the bill on Monday night after hours of debate during which supporters said it would let terminally ill people die on their own terms

suicide
The proposal requires that a terminally ill person who is expected to die within six months make a written request for the drugs
AP Albany (New York)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Terminally ill New Yorkers would have the legal ability to end their own lives with pharmaceutical drugs under a bill passed on Monday in the state Legislature.

The proposal, which now moves to the governor's office, would allow a person with an incurable illness to be prescribed life-ending drugs if he or she requests the medication and gets approval from two physicians. A spokesperson for New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she would review the legislation.

The New York Senate gave final approval to the bill on Monday night after hours of debate during which supporters said it would let terminally ill people die on their own terms.

"It's not about hastening death, but ending suffering," said state Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a Democrat who sponsored the proposal.

Opponents have argued the state should instead improve end-of-life medical care or have objected on religious grounds.

"We should not be in the business of state-authorised suicide," said state Senator George Borrello, a Republican.

The state Assembly passed the measure in late April.

The proposal requires that a terminally ill person who is expected to die within six months make a written request for the drugs. Two witnesses would have to sign the request to ensure that the patient is not being coerced. The request would then have to be approved by the person's attending physician as well as a consulting physician.

The legislation was first introduced in 2016, Hoylman-Sigal said, though it has stalled year after year in the New York statehouse.

Dennis Poust, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference, which has opposed the measure, said, "This is a dark day for New York State."  Eleven other states and Washington, D.C., have laws allowing medically assisted suicide, according to Compassion & Choices, an advocacy organisation that backs the policy. Corinne Carey, the group's local campaign director, said lawmakers had "recognised how important it is to give terminally ill New Yorkers the autonomy they deserve over their own end-of-life experiences."  "The option of medical aid in dying provides comfort, allowing those who are dying to live their time more fully and peacefully until the end," said Carey.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

High Seas Treaty: 18 new countries pledge support, take total to 49

US-China trade talks enter day 2 in London amid rare earths, export dispute

Amazon to spend $20 billion on two data center complexes in Pennsylvania

California moves court to block Trump's LA National Guard deployment

Colombian prez candidate Uribe remains critical following assassination bid

Topics :euthanasiaNew York

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story