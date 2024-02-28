Home / World News / Newly-elected lawmakers of Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly sworn in

Newly-elected lawmakers of Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly sworn in

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has a total strength of 145 members, including 10 women and four minorities elected against reserved seats

Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Peshawar

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Newly-elected lawmakers of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly were sworn in on Wednesday, with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party in poll position to form the provincial government for the third consecutive time.

Outgoing Speaker Mushtaq Ghani administered the oath to the 113 provincial lawmakers elected to the Assembly on general seats, Geo News reported.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has a total strength of 145 members, including 10 women and four minorities elected against reserved seats.

The allocation of the reserved seats has not been notified as the matter is currently being heard by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Meanwhile, elections were postponed on two general seats in the province due to the candidates' deaths in constituencies.

Also Read

Imran Wins. Army defeated. Instability ahead in Pakistan

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Assembly elections 2023: When will ECI announce poll dates for 5 states?

Talks to form cabinet in Pak's Punjab province under CM Maryam Nawaz begins

India's oil imports from Russia threatened after US imposes new sanctions

South Korea's fertility rate, which is world's lowest, drops to fresh low

Hong Kong lifts curbs on property market after home prices fell to 7-yr low

New York medical school to become tuition-free after $1 billion donation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pakistan governmentPakistanisPakistan Election Commission

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story