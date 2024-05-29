Nikki Haley signs Israeli artillery shells with 'Finish Them!' during visit

Nikki Haley, former Republican presidential candidate and United States ambassador to the United Nations, signed Israeli artillery shells with the inscription "Finish Them!" during her Memorial Day visit to Israel. The photograph capturing this moment was posted on X by Danny Danon on Tuesday, an Israeli parliament member and former UN ambassador, who accompanied Haley on her trip.

"Finish Them.' This is what my friend the former ambassador Nikki Haley wrote," Danon commented in his post, showing Haley writing on a shell with a purple marker.

Danon documented Haley's support activities, which included a visit to southern Israel to meet survivors of the October 7 Hamas attack, which resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths and 253 hostages taken. Haley's visit extended to Israel's northern border with Lebanon, accompanied by Danon, a hawkish member of the Likud party.

Haley's message comes amid Israel's ongoing military offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in over 36,000 Palestinian deaths, including an estimated 15,000 children. The conflict began following the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, leading to 1,189 Israeli deaths, mostly civilians, and 252 hostages, of whom 121 remain in Gaza.

Rafah attack and criticism of international agencies

During her visit, Haley also criticised the Biden administration for withholding weapons to discourage an Israeli attack on Rafah in southern Gaza. She also condemned the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which are considering charges against Israel.

"What America needs to understand is if Israel's fighting our enemies, how can we not help them," Haley stated, emphasising her message on the missile that read, "America loves Israel."

Haley argued against withholding weapons and supporting international bodies condemning Israel. "America needs to do whatever Israel needs and stop telling them how to fight this war. You are either a friend or not a friend," Haley told reporters.

Nikki Haley's failed presidential bid

Haley withdrew from the presidential race in March after losing primary contests to Donald Trump. Despite her previous denouncement of Trump as "dangerous" and unfit for office, Haley has recently expressed support for him in the upcoming election. Trump ruled Haley out as a vice-presidential candidate; however, Haley remains a potential contender for the 2028 presidential race.

The White House, on Tuesday, stated that President Joe Biden has no plans to alter his Israel policy following a deadly strike on Rafah but stressed that he is not ignoring the plight of Palestinian civilians.