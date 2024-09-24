Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nippon Steel's Mori asks United Steelworkers leadership to come to table

The companies plan to close the deal by the end of December, pending regulatory approvals

"We just need USW leadership to come to the table. I am hopeful they will do so in the very near future," Mori wrote | (Photo: Bloomberg)
Abhijit Banare
Sep 24 2024 | 9:58 AM IST
Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori said on Tuesday the Japanese company remains committed to talks with the United Steelworkers (USW) labour union over its bid to acquire US Steel.
 
Mori, the key negotiator of the $14.9 billion buyout deal, said USW President David McCall "has not seriously considered any of the proposals that we have presented" in a letter to the US Steel employees.
 

"We just need USW leadership to come to the table. I am hopeful they will do so in the very near future," Mori wrote.
 
The USW did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.
 
The deal has faced opposition from high-profile Democrats and Republicans ahead of the US November presidential elections, including from Democrat candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican competitor Donald Trump.
 
Sources told Reuters last week the US national security panel reviewing the deal let the companies refile their application for approval, delaying a decision on the politically sensitive merger until after the Nov. 5 presidential election.
 

In the letter, Mori said Nippon Steel was committed to maintaining US Steel's blast furnace operations for the long term and that it will not use slabs made overseas instead of slabs made in USW-represented US Steel facilities.
 
The Japanese company will honour all US Steel's commitments related to the union's agreements, including in labour, pension and insurance, Mori said, adding that his company will not interfere with US Steel's decisions on trade matters.
 
The companies plan to close the deal by the end of December, pending regulatory approvals.

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

