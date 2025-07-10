Home / World News / Nissan suspends US production of three vehicle models sold in Canada

Nissan suspends US production of three vehicle models sold in Canada

Nissan said its top-selling vehicles in Canada, such as the Versa, Sentra and Rogue, were all sourced from either Mexico or Japan, accounting for 80 per cent of its Canadian sales

Nissan
Nissan assembles the Pathfinder and Murano in Tennessee and the Frontier in Mississippi (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters TOKYO
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:59 AM IST
Nissan Motor has suspended US production of three vehicle models for Canada amid mutual tariffs imposed by the US and Canada on auto imports, the automaker said. 
It has halted production of Pathfinder and Murano SUVs and Frontier pickup trucks, the Japanese automaker said in a statement late on Wednesday, without saying when the suspension went into effect or how long it expected it to stay in place. 
"This is a short-term and temporary measure, and we remain hopeful that ongoing discussions between the US and Canadian governments will lead to a successful agreement in the near future," Nissan said in a statement. 
The production halt was first reported by the Nikkei newspaper, which said the suspension started in May. 
Nissan said its top-selling vehicles in Canada, such as the Versa, Sentra and Rogue, were all sourced from either Mexico or Japan, with production from those two countries accounting for 80 per cent of its Canadian sales. 
Nissan assembles the Pathfinder and Murano in Tennessee and the Frontier in Mississippi. 
The Trump administration imposed 25 per cent additional tariffs on auto imports in April, prompting Canada to implement retaliatory tariffs. Mazda Motor also halted Canada-bound production at its Alabama plant while boosting production for the US market, the company said in May. 
While Canada is a relatively small market for Nissan, the suspension underscores the difficulty facing global automakers from the tariffs. The levies have also added to a deepening crisis at Nissan, which has been badly hit by deteriorating sales and an ageing vehicle lineup. 
It reported a $4.5 billion net loss in the financial year that ended in March and has declined to disclose a forecast for the current financial year, when it also faces some 700 billion yen ($4.79 billion) in debt coming due. 
Its debt ratings have been cut to "junk" by all three major credit-rating firms. Reuters reported last month that the automaker has asked some suppliers to allow it to delay payments to free up short-term funds, in a sign of its scramble to boost cash. 
Nissan does not have factories in Canada. In the last financial year it sold around 104,000 vehicles there, less than half of what it sold in Mexico and a little more than 10 per cent of what it sold in the United States. Overall, Canada accounted for just 3 per cent of Nissan's global sales in the last financial year. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NissanNissan MotorUS-CanadaCanadaTrump tariffs

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

