No final decision on deal with US: Iran calls reports 'mere speculation'

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said reports of a finalised agreement with the United States were "merely speculation" and that Tehran has not yet made a final decision on any deal, CNN reported, citing Iran's state-run news agency IRNA.

He added that Qatar and Pakistan were "active as mediators", but noted that "US actions are affecting the diplomatic process".

"From the beginning, the status of the negotiations was clear to us, and a large portion of the text had already been finalised. However, the Americans kept changing their positions," Baghaei said, as reported by IRNA and cited by CNN.

He and confirmed, "So far, Iran has not reached a final decision regarding any agreement." Baghaei also warned that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz had become "less secure because of US actions". This comes after US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced that a "great settlement" has been made that could end the conflict with Iran, saying the deal was close to being finalised. He said that the Strait of Hormuz will officially open as soon as the "great" Iran settlement is signed. ALSO READ: Iran deal nearly final, Vance may sign pact in Europe this weekend: Trump He added that the Strait of Hormuz would officially reopen once the Iran deal was signed, possibly this weekend in Europe, with Vice President JD Vance attending on his behalf.