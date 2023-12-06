Home / World News / 'No, no, no': Donald Trump on ruling out abusing power if elected again

'No, no, no': Donald Trump on ruling out abusing power if elected again

President Joe Biden said he may have decided to serve just one term if Donald Trump were not seeking to return to the White House

Associated PressPress Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Former President Donald Trump declined to rule out abusing power if he returns to the White House after Fox News channel host Sean Hannity asked him Tuesday to respond to growing Democratic criticism of his rhetoric.
 
As Trump has dominated the Republican presidential primary, President Joe Biden has stepped up his own warnings, contending Trump is “ determined to destroy American democracy.” “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?’ Hannity asked Trump in the interview taped in Davenport, Iowa.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Except for day one,” Trump responded. “I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill.” Trump then repeated his assertion. “I love this guy,” he said of the Fox News host. “He says, You're not going to be a dictator, are you?' I said: ‘No, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.” 
 
President Joe Biden said he may have decided to serve just one term if Donald Trump were not seeking to return to the White House, arguing the former president poses a grave threat to American democracy.

Also Read

The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign

Trump's sons Don Jr, Eric set to testify at fraud trial threatening empire

Fraud trial: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet

Trump returning to civil trial next week with Michael Cohen set to testify

Donald Trump fraud trial: Ivanka to testify in case probing family business

12 people arrested for sending Nepalese nationals to join Russian army

Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

US 10-year yields hit three-month lows on concerns for weak jobs report

Italy road and airport operator Mundys explores India, Australia expansion

US wants to require drug testing for foreign aviation-repair stations

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Joe BidenUS politicsDonald TrumpUS Elections

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story