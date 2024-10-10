Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

Kang, 53, won the International Booker Prize in 2016 for The Vegetarian, an unsettling novel in which a woman's decision to stop eating meat has devastating consequences

Han Kang
South Korean author Han Kang, the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, makes a speech in Gwangju, South Korea, in this photo taken in 2023. Photo: Reuters
AP Stockholm
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
The Nobel Prize in literature was awarded Thursday to South Korean author Han Kang for what the Nobel committee called her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.

Kang, 53, won the International Booker Prize in 2016 for The Vegetarian, an unsettling novel in which a woman's decision to stop eating meat has devastating consequences.

Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy's Nobel Committee announced the prize in Stockholm.


First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

