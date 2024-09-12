Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Nokia denies report on moves to replace president, CEO Pekka Lundmark

Nokia denies report on moves to replace president, CEO Pekka Lundmark

"The Board fully supports President and CEO Pekka Lundmark and is not undergoing a process to replace him," Nokia said in a statement

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia
In August, Nokia reported a 32 per cent drop in second-quarter operating profit. | File Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nokia is not undertaking a process to replace President and CEO Pekka Lundmark, the company told Reuters on Thursday, denying an earlier Financial Times report saying it is looking for a new chief executive.
 
"The Board fully supports President and CEO Pekka Lundmark and is not undergoing a process to replace him," Nokia said in a statement to Reuters.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The firm said it continuously assesses and discusses the leadership team's loterm succession plan through a comprehensive approach that covers internal and external candidates, and that its CEO and Chair are fully aware of the process.
Lundmark was appointed as Nokia's CEO in 2020.
 
In August, Nokia reported a 32 per cent drop in second-quarter operating profit, citing weak demand for 5G telecom equipment, but said sales should recover towards the end of 2024 with the help of orders from North America.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nokia signs deal with AT&T after losing network contract to Ericsson

Airtel, Nokia, MediaTek achieve 300 Mbps upload speed on 5G during trial

TN inks Rs 900 cr deals with Microchip, Nokia, PayPal on Stalin's US visit

Nokia to set up world's largest fixed network testbed in Chennai

Nokia mobile networks assets said to draw Samsung's preliminary interest

Topics :NokiaCEOpresident

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story