Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / North Korea sent troops to help Russia in Ukraine war, confirms Nato

North Korea sent troops to help Russia in Ukraine war, confirms Nato

Rutte said that the move represents a significant escalation in North Korea's involvement in the conflict and marks a dangerous expansion of Russia's war

NATO
North Korean military units have been deployed to the Kursk region. | Photo: Reuters
AP Brussels
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nato on Monday confirmed that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia to aid in its war against Ukraine and that some have already been deployed in Russia's Kursk region, where Russia is fighting a Ukrainian incursion.

Today, I can confirm that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, and that North Korean military units have been deployed to the Kursk region, Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte told reporters. 

Rutte said that the move represents a significant escalation in North Korea's involvement in the conflict and marks a dangerous expansion of Russia's war.

His remarks came after a high-level South Korean delegation including top intelligence and military officials as well as senior diplomats briefed the alliance's 32 national ambassadors at Nato headquarters in Brussels.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trajectory of Ukraine's fight against Russia hangs on US election outcome

Ukrainian drones target ethanol plants in Russia's Voronezh region

This pharma company from Mumbai may be helping Putin get Nvidia AI chips

PM Modi can influence conclusion of Russia-Ukraine conflict: Zelenskyy

Russia repels cross-border assault attempt from Ukraine, says official

Topics :NATORussia Ukraine ConflictRussiaKiev Ukraine

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story