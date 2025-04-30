North Korea test-fires missiles from its new destroyer, eyes naval boost

North Korea said Wednesday leader Kim Jong Un observed the first test-firings of missiles from a newly launched destroyer and called for accelerating efforts to boost his navy's nuclear attack capabilities.

North Korea last week unveiled the 5,000-ton warship equipped with what it called the most powerful weapons built in its warship industry. Kim said it was a significant advancement toward his goal of expanding the operational range and preemptive strike capabilities of his nuclear-armed military.

Outsider experts say it's North Korea's first destroyer and that it was likely built with Russian assistance. They say North Korea's naval forces lag behind South Korea's but still view the destroyer as a serious security threat as it could bolster North Korea's attack and defence capabilities.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Kim watched the tests of the destroyer's supersonic and strategic cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missile, automatic guns and electronic jamming guns earlier this week.

He appreciated the ship's combination of powerful strike weapons and conventional defenses and set tasks to speed the nuclear-arming of his navy, the report said.

During the ship's launching ceremony, Kim said the destroyer will be deployed early next year. He said the acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine would be his next big step in strengthening his navy. He underscored the need to beef up North Korea's deterrence capability to cope with what he called escalating US-led hostilities targeting the North.

An analysis of photos of the warship shows that its anti-air radar system is likely from Russia, said Lee Illwoo, an expert with the Korea Defense Network in South Korea. He said the warship's engine system and some of its anti-air weapons systems also likely came from Russia.

North Korea and Russia have been sharply expanding military and other cooperation in recent years, with the North supplying troops and conventional weapons to support Russia's war efforts against Ukraine. The US, South Korea and their partners worry Russia will likely in return provide North Korea with high-tech weapons technologies that can enhance its nuclear programme as well as shipping other military and economic assistance.

Lee said the deployment of a warship with an advanced radar system off North Korea's west coast could sharply bolster its air defence capabilities for Pyongyang, the capital. Lee said South Korea, which has 12 destroyers, still vastly outpaces North Korea's naval forces. But he said the North Korean destroyer, which can carry about 80 missiles, can still pose a serious threat, as South Korea's navy hasn't likely braced for such an enemy warship.

Animosities on the Korean Peninsula are running high as North Korea continues its weapons testing activities meant to enlarge its nuclear and missile arsenals. On Monday, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it has sent combat troops to Russia to support its war efforts against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korea and promised not to forget the sacrifices of North Korean soldiers for Russia.