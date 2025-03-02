Norwegian firm refuses fuel to US warships over Trump's snub to Zelenskyy

Norwegian fuel company Haltbakk Bunkers has announced an immediate halt of supply to US military forces and naval vessels docking in Norwegian ports, citing dissatisfaction with recent American policy towards Ukraine. The move follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent visit to the White House, where he had a hostile conversation with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the company condemned the televised exchange between the leaders, calling it the "biggest s***show ever presented live on TV.” Haltbakk Bunkers praised Zelenskyy for his restraint during the discussion, accusing the US of staging a “backstabbing TV show.”

“As a result, we have decided to immediately STOP as fuel provider to American forces in Norway and their ships calling Norwegian ports. No Fuel to Americans!” the company declared, further urging other Norwegian and European fuel providers to follow suit. The statement concluded with “Slava Ukraina,” a slogan widely associated with support for Ukraine.

Owner speaks out

Gunnar Gran, owner of Haltbakk Bunkers, reinforced the company's stance in an interview with Norwegian maritime news outlet Kystens Næringsliv, asserting that “not a litre” of fuel would be supplied to US forces “until Trump is finished.”

“We run a private limited company and choose our customers,” Gran stated, adding that his company had previously banned fuel sales to Russian entities following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “We lost a lot of revenue, but we have a moral compass. Now the United States is excluded based on their behaviour towards the Ukrainians.”

Gran also acknowledged that the move is largely symbolic, estimating that his company supplied around three million litres of fuel to US military vessels in 2024. He noted that most US naval ships in Norway rely on suppliers who purchase fuel from companies like Haltbakk Bunkers, rather than direct agreements with Nato. However, Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik reassured that US military forces would continue to receive full logistical support from the country. "The US and Norway maintain a close and strong defense cooperation. American forces will continue to receive the supply and support they require," he stated.

Why Norway is wary of Russia

Norway, a key Nato member, frequently hosts joint military exercises with US and allied forces, making the fuel boycott a potential logistical challenge for American naval operations in the region. The country itself faces existential concerns regarding Russia, given that they share a border along the arctic.

During the Cold War, Norway found itself on the front lines against the Soviet Union. While it maintained a policy of limiting Nato bases and nuclear weapons on its soil to avoid provoking Moscow, Norway played a crucial role in Western defense strategies. The dissolution of the Soviet Union initially eased these tensions, but Russia's recent military resurgence has rekindled Norway's security concerns.

In recent years, Russia has escalated its military presence near Norway's borders, conducting large-scale exercises and modernising its Arctic forces. Norwegian security services have expressed concerns about potential Russian espionage and sabotage targeting critical infrastructure, particularly in the energy sector.

Incidents such as drone sightings near major gas processing plants like Karsto and hoax bomb threats against facilities like Nyhamna have heightened these fears. The head of Norway's National Security Authority highlighted the increased risk, stating that as Europe's dependence on Norwegian gas grows, so does the threat level.

While the impact of Haltbakk Bunkers's decision on supply chains remains uncertain, it underscores growing European discontent with US policy towards Ukraine under Trump’s administration.

The White House has yet to respond to Haltbakk Bunkers’ decision.

Fallout from Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

The decision by Haltbakk Bunkers comes after a tense meeting at the White House, where Trump and Vance reportedly chastised Zelenskyy over what they saw as a "lack of gratitude" for previous US aid. During the exchange, Trump warned Zelenskyy: “You’re gambling with millions of people... You’re gambling with World War III.”

The confrontation was met with concern in Ukraine and welcomed in Moscow as a sign of fraying relations between Washington and Kyiv.

Despite the contentious exchange, Zelenskyy later expressed gratitude towards the US, thanking both the American people and leadership for their support. “Our relationship with the American President is more than just two leaders: It’s a historic and solid bond between our peoples... American people helped save our people,” he posted on social media.