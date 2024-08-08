Not confident about peaceful power transfer if Trump loses election: Biden

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is not confident about a peaceful transfer of power if Republican Donald Trump loses the upcoming presidential election. In a recent interview with US-based media house CBS News, the first after announcing his withdrawal from the Presidential race, Biden expressed doubts about a peaceful transfer of power and said, "If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The interview was conducted in the White House and will be aired on August 11. The two spoke about Biden's decision to withdraw his candidature, his outlook on the country, his reflections on American democracy, and much more.

Biden said that he is not confident about a peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses, as a rhetoric on the former President's comment that the only way he would lose is if "the election is stolen from him", CBS News reported.

"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all. He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it, all the stuff about, 'If we lose, there'll be a bloodbath, it'll have to be a stolen election,'" Biden said when asked if he was confident about the transfer of power in January 2025, CBS reported.



The 'bloodbath' Trump referred to was when he said that the US auto industry and the country would be in a 'bloodbath' if he lost the Presidential election, CNN reported. However, Harris's campaign teams jumped upon the comment, accusing Trump of threatening political violence.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, has described her campaign as "not just a fight against former US President Donald Trump" but a "fight for our future." She said she is fighting for affordable housing, child care, and healthcare.

"Look what they're trying to do now in the local election districts where people count the votes, or putting people in place in states that they're going to count the votes, right?" CBS quoted Biden.

The Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, made the remarks at her first rally with running mate Tim Walz.