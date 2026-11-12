Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had relationship with executive who reported to him
Huang allegedly had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health careReuters
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing five people who worked at the company.
Here are some details: Huang allegedly had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, the report said.
Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The report comes as Nvidia's board investigates whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees.
Shares of the chipmaker fell nearly 4% in extended trading.
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