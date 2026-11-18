Nvidia has stopped shipping Hopper data centre chips to China despite receiving approval from the US government last year to sell a version of the processors to the country.

The company sold $2.4 billion worth of licensed Hopper data centre products to China in the third quarter of fiscal 2027, Colette Kress, Nvidia's interim chief executive, said during the third-quarter FY 2027 earnings announcement on Tuesday. However, the company will not continue these shipments.

"Our future guidance does not have any licensed Hopper data centre products included, and we are no longer shipping licensed Hopper data centre products to China," Kress said.

She did not elaborate on the reasons for ending the shipments. The development marks a shift for Nvidia , which has spent years seeking greater access to the Chinese market. US President Donald Trump had approved the sale of H200 processors, part of Nvidia's Hopper generation, to China last year. The H200 chips are two generations behind the company's latest Rubin family of processors. Nvidia had also sought permission to sell its more advanced Blackwell chips to China, but the Trump administration did not approve the request. The Trump administration had, on Monday, moved to increase oversight of processor exports to several countries and restrict overseas chip sales where data centre operators could provide Chinese companies with remote access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips and servers.

Nvidia has also said that it was not assuming any data centre compute revenue from China in its outlook for the fourth quarter. Nvidia reported revenue of $115.8 billion for the quarter ended October 25, up 103 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from its data centre business rose 110 per cent to $107.6 billion. Net income more than doubled to $65.3 billion from $31.9 billion a year earlier. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3 per cent. The company also clarified that Nvidia's board does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive, following his departure from the company last week. Huang had indicated that he would be willing to return to the role. Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones said, "Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."