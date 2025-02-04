NY AG tells hospitals to continue transgender care after Trump's order

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday told hospitals that they would be violating state law if they comply with an executive order from President Donald Trump aimed at curtailing federal funding for gender-affirming care treatment for young people.

In a letter, James told health care facilities that refusing to provide the treatments would violate New York's anti-discrimination laws.

"Regardless of the availability of federal funding, we write to further remind you of your obligations to comply with New York State laws," her letter reads.

Trump last week signed an executive order that directed agencies to take steps to make sure that hospitals receiving federal research and education grants end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children. The language in the order using words such as maiming, sterilising and mutilation contradicts what is typical for gender-affirming care in the United States.

James' message came as some hospitals in Colorado, Virginia and Washington, DC, said they were pausing gender-affirming treatments for young people while administrators evaluate the order.

Emails seeking comment were sent to the Greater New York Hospital Association and the Healthcare Association of New York State.

Gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth is not common but such treatments have been the subject of fierce political debate. Fewer than 1 in 1,000 adolescents in the US with commercial insurance received puberty blockers or hormones during a recent five-year period, according to a new study.