NYC nurses' strike enters second day as hospitals scramble to fill gaps

Thousands of New York City nurses were set to return to the picket lines on Tuesday as their strike targeting some of the city's leading hospital systems entered its second day.

The walkout, which comes during a severe flu season, involved roughly 15,000 nurses spread out across multiple private hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia, Montefiore Medical Centre, and Mount Sinai Hospital.

The affected hospitals have hired droves of temporary nurses to try to fill the labour gap. Both nurses and hospital administrators have urged patients not to avoid getting care during the strike.

The labour action comes three years after a similar strike forced medical facilities to transfer some patients and divert ambulances.