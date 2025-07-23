Home / World News / Obama office rejects Trump's 'treason' charge as weak distraction attempt

Obama office rejects Trump's 'treason' charge as weak distraction attempt

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard issued a report last Friday detailing the alleged election fraud, stating that officials involved were engaged in a treasonous conspiracy

Donald Trump, Trump
Former US President Barack Obama has denied allegations by the Trump administration that he manipulated intelligence. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former US President Barack Obama has denied allegations by the Trump administration that he manipulated intelligence related to Russian interference in the 2016 election, calling the claims "bizarre" and "a weak attempt at distraction," The Hill reported.

"These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction," Patrick Rodenbush, a spokesperson for Obama, said in a statement sent to NewsNation, The Hill's sister company.

"Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes. These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio," he added, according to The Hill.

The Hill reported that Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard issued a report last Friday detailing the alleged election fraud, stating that officials involved were engaged in a "treasonous conspiracy." Gabbard also stated that her office was turning over evidence to the Justice Department for possible criminal referrals, with the support of President Donald Trump. 

"He's guilty, it's not a question," Trump told reporters referring to Obama. "This was treason, this was every word you can think of," The Hill quoted him as saying.

Trump also claimed that several former top officials, including then-Vice President Joe Biden, former FBI director James Comey, former DNI director James Clapper and former CIA director John Brennan, could face criminal charges, The Hill reported.

The allegations stem from a recent memo Trump issued in March, directing the declassification of all files related to "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI's codename for the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Hill further noted that Trump has consistently denied that Russia had any influence on his 2016 campaign victory over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Clinton campaign were fined by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) for failing to disclose spending on the investigation into Trump's alleged ties to Russia. According to a letter sent by the FEC, the DNC was fined $105,000 and the Clinton campaign was fined $8,000.

The investigation was led by law firm Perkins Coie, which used research from Fusion GPS. The firm later hired retired British spy Christopher Steele to probe foreign involvement in the US election, The Hill reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China trip 'not too distant', says Trump amid easing trade tensions

Chinese hackers exploit Microsoft flaw, breach US nuclear agency systems

Formula 1 renewable energy shift drives 26% drop in carbon footprint

Sanctions as deadly as war, linked to mass fatalities every year: Study

Trump lowers Japan's tariff rate to 15%, says Tokyo to invest $550 bn in US

Topics :Donald TrumpBarrack ObamaTrump administration

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story