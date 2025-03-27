Oil holds near one-month high as markets weigh new trade war risks

"There have been fundamental justifications for the recent bounce in oil, yet one cannot help but conclude that it is US trade policy that will be the ultimate and anxious judge of the direction of the next $10-$15/bbl move," Varga added.
Asian bank DBS does not expect prices to return to the higher levels seen in early 2025 as uncertainty over US policy and the prospect of tariff wars weigh on demand, the bank's energy sector team lead Suvro Sarkar said.
Traders were also assessing the impact on oil demand from Trump's latest announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on imported cars and light trucks from next week.
"The news around Trump's tariffs on autos may actually turn out to be a net positive for crude oil because the rise in new car prices from tariffs will mean it slows down the switch to newer, more fuel-efficient models," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.