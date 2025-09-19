Home / World News / Oli denies issuing shooting orders during Gen-Z protests in Nepal

Oli denies issuing shooting orders during Gen-Z protests in Nepal

The government didn't order to shoot at the demonstrators, 73-year-old Oli said in a message issued on the occasion of Constitution Day, said Oli

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM
Seventy-four people, including 3 policemen, were among the dead during the youth-led violent protests on September 8 and 9 against corruption and a ban on social media. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nepal's deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday denied that he had given any shooting orders during the 'Gen Z' demonstrations, saying bullets were fired at protesters from automatic guns that the police did not possess and called for a probe into the matter.

In his first public statement since his ouster on September 9, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) chairman blamed the infiltrators for the violence during the "peaceful protest" by Gen-Z.

The government didn't order to shoot at the demonstrators, 73-year-old Oli said in a message issued on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The bullets were fired at the protesters from automatic guns, which were not possessed by the police personnel, and this must be investigated, Oli said.

Seventy-four people, including 3 policemen, were among the dead during the youth-led violent protests on September 8 and 9 against corruption and a ban on social media.

Claiming that there was "infiltration" in the "peaceful protests", he said, "The infiltrating conspirators turned the agitation violent, and this way our youths were killed.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Oli demanded an inquiry into the incident.

"The Singhdurbar Secretariat and Supreme Court were set on fire, Nepal's map was burnt, and many important government buildings were set on fire after I resigned from the post," he said.

"I don't want to elaborate on the conspiracies behind these incidents; time will speak for itself, he added.

He also recalled the challenges the country had faced while promulgating the Constitution.

"The Constitution was promulgated in the midst of a border blockade and challenges against national sovereignty, said Oli, who did not appear at the Constitution Day event organised at the UML's central party office.

"All generations of Nepalis must unite to confront the assault on our sovereignty and to defend our Constitution, he added.

Oli had flown to the army barracks, probably in Shivapuri forest area in the North of Kathmandu, as soon as the Gen Z protest turned violent, even as he quit the post on September 9.

After spending nine days under the Nepal Army's security, Oli recently moved to a private place. However, the place where he is staying now has not been made public. According to media reports, Oli has moved to a private house in the Gundu area of Bhaktapur district, 15 km east of Kathmandu.

The Gen-Z protesters had burnt his house at Balkot in Bhaktapur to ashes during the second day of the protest. Oli was at the official residence of the Nepal PM when the protesters partially burnt the Prime Minister's Office at Balkot.

However, Oli safely escaped with the help of the Nepal Army, who sent a helicopter to rescue him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump's war on media expands with suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show

Xi presses Trump to end tariffs, says Beijing open to TikTok talks

UN Security Council votes down effort to halt Iran snapback sanctions

Estonia says 3 Russian fighter jets violated its airspace for 12 minutes

After Trump pressure, EU aims to bring forward Russian LNG import ban

Topics :KP Sharma OliKP Oli in IndiaIndia Nepal tiesNepal

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story