OpenAI fills safety job listed at $555,000 with hire from rival Anthropic

By Alicia Tang

In December, OpenAI made headlines when it posted a job listing for a “head of preparedness” with an eye-watering base pay range of as much as $555,000 a year. On Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman announced that the job has now been filled — by a staffer at rival AI model developer Anthropic.

Altman named Dylan Scandinaro, who was previously listed as being on an AI safety team at Anthropic, in a post on the social media platform X. In his role, Scandinaro will be responsible for, among other things, ensuring that the company safely develops and deploys AI systems and prepares for the risks they pose, according to the original listing. Scandinaro’s former employer has made a name for itself as a more safety-conscious AI developer.