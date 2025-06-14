Home / World News / Our airspace will reopen to civilian aircraft: Jordan's state-run media

Our airspace will reopen to civilian aircraft: Jordan's state-run media

Jordan's airspace had seen Iranian drones and missiles cross through it, with Israeli fighter jets likely engaging targets there

Jordan's state-run Petra news agency said the skies would reopen at 7:30 am local time
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
Jordan will reopen its airspace to civilian aircraft Saturday morning, its state-run media reported, signalling the Mideast kingdom believes there is no immediate danger of further attacks.

Jordan's airspace had seen Iranian drones and missiles cross through it, with Israeli fighter jets likely engaging targets there.

The crossfire between Israel and Iran disrupted East-West travel through the Mideast, a key global aviation route.

Topics :JordanAirspaceIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

