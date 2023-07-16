Our concerns on unfair trade practices in China remain: Janet Yellen

The United States and China’s relationship is moving towards a surer footing though the concerns of the US on unfair trade practices on China's side have not been addressed, US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen told reporters on Sunday in a press conference ahead of the third G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.

Yellen was speaking in the context of the tariffs imposed on Chinese imports during Donald Trump’s era. Referring to China putting retaliatory tariffs on its own, she said, “It's premature to use this as an area for de-escalation at least at this time.”

The US treasury secretary met the new economic leadership team of China last week in Beijing.



Yellen also said that one of its core goals this year is to combat Russia’s efforts to evade its sanctions and redouble its support for Ukraine as “it continues to defend itself against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked attack”.

“We will also continue to cut off Russia’s access to the military equipment and technologies that it needs to wage war against Ukraine,” the secretary of treasury said.

Besides Ukraine, the key priorities for the US at the G20 discussions are debt distress in emerging markets and developing countries, multilateral development bank evolution and the global tax deal.

She said that public financing alone cannot fully deliver on the massive challenges that face us and that is why it is essential that development banks ramp up their private capital mobilisation rates.

Yellen said that its reforms to the World Bank’s balance sheet will responsibly unlock as much as $50 billion in additional lending capacity over the next decade. “As part of our evolution agenda, we estimate that the MDBs as a system could unlock $200 billion over the next decade just from the measures already being implemented or under deliberation,” she added.

She further said that the US would work with the World Bank to push for a framework and principles for the targeted use of concessional financing for global challenges. Yellen also said she was pleased with the report of the G20 expert group on the MDBs emphasising on incorporating global public goods into their mandates. “I also share the call for much more ambitious private sector engagement and efforts to make the whole system work better together,” she said.

Yellen also said that in the coming week, she would continue to push for full and timely participation of all bilateral official creditors on pending debt restructuring cases. She said that the International Monetary Fund’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) - which provides zero-interest rate loans to the poorest countries, needs to be put on a more financially sustainable footing.

“My team at Treasury is ready to serve as a partner for the IMF as it considers the options at its disposal – like using the internally generated resources of the Fund to support the PRGT subsidy account,” Yellen said.

On the agreement on a Two-Pillar solution to address the tax challenges of our digitalised and globalised economies, the US Secretary of Treasury also said, “It provides greater taxing rights to market jurisdictions in order to better reflect modern economic realities. We are very close to reaching agreement on the technical details of that reallocation.”

The two-pillar agreement entails that the profits of the largest and most profitable multinationals are taxed where the products or services are consumed and then a global minimum tax is levied on large multinationals.

On the subject of friendshoring, Yellen said that it was an important foundation of their approach to increasing the resilience of their supply chains. “...And we see India as an indispensable partner in that and more. I hope to use this trip to deepen what is already a very significant relationship...Frienshoring will be a significant area for discussion in the next portion of our trip in Vietnam,” she said.

Yellen said that the US is seeing continued announcements of investments in India by private firms that see India as an excellent place to be producing and exporting to the United States.