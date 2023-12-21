Home / World News / Over 0.57 mn people in Gaza are now 'starving' due to fallout from war: UN

Over 0.57 mn people in Gaza are now 'starving' due to fallout from war: UN

A report released Thursday by the UN finds that more than half a million people in Gaza are starving because of not enough food entering the territory since the outbreak of war more than 10 weeks ago

"It is a situation where pretty much everybody in Gaza is hungry," said World Food Programme chief economist Arif Husain.
AP Rafah (Gaza Strip)

Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
He warned that if the war between Israel and Hamas continues at the same levels and food deliveries are not restored that the population could face a full-fledged famine within the next six months.

The report released Thursday by 23 UN and nongovernmental agencies found that the entire population in Gaza is in a food crisis, with 576,600 at catastrophic - or starvation - levels.

Topics :GazaIsrael-PalestineHamasUnited Nations

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

