Over 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers stuck in Turkey, Mumbai flight delayed

Virgin Atlantic on Thursday said it was exploring all options, including operating an alternative aircraft, to fly the passengers to Mumbai

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 7:34 AM IST
More than 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers, including Indians, are stranded at an airport in Turkey for over 24 hours after their Mumbai-bound aircraft from London was diverted to Diyarbakir airport.

Virgin Atlantic on Thursday said it was exploring all options, including operating an alternative aircraft, to fly the passengers to Mumbai.

In a statement, the airline said the VS358 flight from London's Heathrow to Mumbai on April 2 was cancelled due to an urgent medical diversion to Diyarbakir in Turkey.

After landing at the airport, the An A350-1000 aircraft suffered a technical issue, which is being worked on.

"We are actively exploring all options, including the operation of an alternative aircraft, to ensure customers can reach Mumbai as soon as possible," it said.

A stranded passenger told PTI that all of them were sitting on the floor and there were no blankets available.

"Also, there is no vegetarian food available," the passenger said on the condition of anonymity.

In an updated statement, Virgin Atlantic said passengers were being provided with overnight hotel accommodation and refreshments in Turkey.

A passenger posted on X that over 300 Indians and British citizens were trapped in Turkey in an "awful situation."  The user, Hanuman Dass, said his family is among the stranded.

"Doing nothing to help the people, 1 toilet for 300 people and held in a confined space for over 15 hours. @VirginAtlantic staff nowhere to be seen. My family is caught up," he said in a post.

In another post, he said passengers have no information and it has been 27 hours since they left London.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

