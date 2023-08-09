Overnight stay by Indians in Germany up 209% in '22; 65% of pre-Covid level

Indian tourists spent more than 6.23 lakh nights in Germany in 2022, a 209 per cent increase compared to the previous year, but the number was still 65 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels, according to new data from the German National Tourist Board.

Romit Theophilus, director India for the German National Tourist Office (GNTO), said Indians spent more than 2.01 lakh nights in Germany in 2021.

"The record level of 2019 with over 9.61 lakh overnight stays by Indians has not yet been reached. However, we have already reached 65 per cent of the level of 2019, leaving room for continuous growth as Indians return to travelling. There is huge demand among Indians for international travel," Theophilus said at a press conference here.

"Germany is an attractive destination with exceptional offers. Our goal in the medium term is to reach the number of overnight stays we had before the COVID-19 pandemic. We have achieved a remarkable increase this year compared to 2021, which shows that our diverse campaigns and offers are attractive and appeal to Indians. We know that Germany appeals strongly to Indians that are interested in culture and history, city breaks and culinary experiences," he added.

GNTO, India represented by Airplus Travel Services Pvt Ltd is the official representative office of the German National Tourist Board. With its inception in 2011, the GNTO is based here to facilitate, strategise and implement the goals outlined by the German National Tourist Board to enhance the positive image of destination Germany.

"Sustainability is a key focus of Germany's tourism industry, and we're confident that the country's natural beauty, innovative eco-tourism practices, and rich cultural heritage will resonate with Indian travellers seeking responsible travel options. We believe the conference inspires media to promote Germany as an ideal travel destination," Theophilus said.

To further increase visitor numbers, the tourism office is offering a comprehensive tourism package with three different campaign themes for 2023.

The campaign "51 UNESCO World Heritage Sites - Historic and Modern Germany" is aimed at the contrast between historic world heritage and the diversity of products in urban and rural areas.

"Germany offers guests from all over the world not only unique and authentic experiences in combination with a city and nature stay, but also sustainable travel experiences. Many offers in the context of our World Heritage Sites are accessible in a climate-friendly way by public transport. The campaign is designed to ensure that guests find the offerings so attractive that they plan a longer stay - which also supports a lower CO2 footprint, " Theophilus said.

"In addition to the UNESCO campaign, the GNTO is promoting two campaigns with a strong "green focus" that have already had a successful impact in 2022. In 2023, these will be played out with new travel ideas and inspirations," he added.

While "The FEEL GOOD sustainability campaign" promotes climate and environmentally friendly offers in a very focused way, "Embrace German Nature" is a campaign that shows how diverse and unique natural landscapes in Germany are and how resource-friendly they can be travelled to.