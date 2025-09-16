Pak-Afghanistan ties worsen as Sharif warns Kabul over cross-border attacks

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have further deteriorated, with Islamabad expressing frustration over what it sees as the Taliban administration's failure to respond to its mounting security concerns, Khaama Press reported, citing Dawn News.

Two days ago, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly urged Kabul to "choose between Pakistan and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)," warning that Islamabad would not tolerate continued cross-border attacks launched from Afghan soil. His remarks reflect the growing unease in Pakistan over the security situation and mark the latest manifestation of renewed tensions between the two neighbours.

The warning also followed accusations from Kabul that Pakistani airstrikes in Nangarhar and Khost provinces killed civilians, which Afghan officials described as "provocative acts." Pakistan strongly dismissed these allegations, maintaining that the strikes targeted militant hideouts and underscored what it views as Afghanistan's inability to rein in groups threatening regional security, according to Khaama Press, as reported by Dawn.

Since the Taliban's return to power in 2021, Pakistan has experienced a surge in TTP-linked violence. In response, Islamabad has conducted cross-border strikes on militant hideouts, imposed tighter controls on Afghan transit trade, and intensified the repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals. Nearly 1.2 million Afghan refugees have already been deported under these measures, underscoring Pakistan's harder approach to the issue, the report added. Khaama Press reported citing Dawn News. Officials in Islamabad have also hinted at the possibility of expanding aerial operations deeper into Afghan territory should militant attacks persist. Analysts caution that such a step could fuel further escalation between the two countries, raising concerns of a wider confrontation.