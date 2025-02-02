Pak Army Chief pledges to defeat frenemies posing as 'proxy terrorists'

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has vowed to hunt down the frenemies acting as terrorist proxies targeting the country.

Munir's comments came as he visited Quetta on Saturday following the killing of 18 soldiers during clashes with terrorists in Balochistan's Kalat district.

Twenty-three terrorists were also killed in clashes.

During the visit, Munir was given a comprehensive brief on the prevailing security situation in Balochistan, the Army said in a statement.

Munir said, "Those who are acting as terrorist proxies of their foreign masters who have mastered the art of manifesting double standards of hunting with the hound and running with the hare are well known to us." No matter what these so-called frenemies' may do, you will surely be defeated by the resilience of our proud nation and its Armed Forces Inshallah. For the defence of our motherland and its people, we will definitely retaliate and hunt you down', whenever required and wherever you may be, he said.

Pakistan has been battling two-pronged militancy led by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch nationalists.

The two groups have been fighting for different objectives, with the TTP for the so-called Islamic system like in Afghanistan and the Baloch extremists against the alleged exploitation of Balochistan's natural wealth by the federal government.

Pakistan officials often blame the foreign hand for the trouble, which it said uses the local elements frenemies' - to create an insurgency-like situation.

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) also appreciated the efforts of the valiant officers and soldiers of the Army, Frontier Corps and Law Enforcement Agencies for their courage and determination towards fighting terrorism.

He reassured the Army's resolve to ensure the security and well-being of the people of Balochistan, while also reaffirming its commitment to supporting the provincial government in its efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

Saturday was a lethal day for the security forces as in addition to losses in Balochistan, another four security personnel and a civilian were killed in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.