Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Pak flies home injured and bodies of 28 pilgrims killed in Iran bus crash

Pak flies home injured and bodies of 28 pilgrims killed in Iran bus crash

State-run PTV broadcast the ceremony at the Jacobabad airport, where relatives of the victims cried and hugged each other

Pakistan flag
Hussein died at the hands of the Muslim Umayyad forces in the Battle of Karbala, during the tumultuous 1st century of Islam's history. Photo: Wikipedia
AP Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 12:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistan brought home Friday the bodies of 28 Shiite pilgrims killed in a bus crash in Iran this week while heading to Iraq for a pilgrimage. A Pakistani military aircraft also flew back 23 pilgrims injured in the accident, officials said.

Earlier in the day in Iran, officials handed over the bodies of the crash victims to Pakistani diplomats. Prayer services were held in both Iran and later in Pakistan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Funeral were to take place in the victims' home districts early Saturday. The pilgrims were from Pakistan's southern Sindh province, according to Nasir Shah, a provincial government spokesman.

The plane, requested by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the repatriation, landed at the airport in Jacobabad, about 1,000 kilometres southwest from the capital of Islamabad. The coffins, covered in Pakistan's national flag, were handed over to the victims' relatives for burial.

State-run PTV broadcast the ceremony at the Jacobabad airport, where relatives of the victims cried and hugged each other.

Authorities have not revealed the cause of the crash near the city of Taft, some 500 kilometres southeast of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

More From This Section

Cheetahs set to roam free in MP's Kuno after year-long enclosure stay

Hawaii's Big Island under storm warning as Hone approaches with rain, wind

Harris not backing from Biden's democracy focus, but putting her spin on it

Fisheries plane threatened by flares from Chinese base, says Philippines

Bangladesh's worst floods in decades leave 5 mn stranded in low-lying areas

In a state TV report, Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, a local Iranian emergency official, blamed the crash on the bus brakes failing and a lack of attention by the driver. A surveillance video later aired by the state TV showed the bus speeding past a parked car into a dirt lot just before the crash, narrowly missing bystanders.

Iran has one of the world's worst traffic safety records with some 17,000 deaths annually. The grave toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services in its vast rural areas.

The pilgrims had been on their way to Iraq's holy city of Karbala, to commemorate Arbaeen Arabic for the number 40 marking the end of the annual 40-day mourning period after the date of the seventh century death of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, a central figure in Shiite Islam.

Hussein died at the hands of the Muslim Umayyad forces in the Battle of Karbala, during the tumultuous 1st century of Islam's history.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pak to experiment by redesigning currency notes made of polymer plastic

Pak seeks $4 bn loan from West Asian banks to meet financial obligations

Decoded: Buna-Raast connectivity project between Pakistan-Arab world

Making good progress with IMF to get board approval: Pak finance minister

Mpox reaches Thailand; deadly Clade 1b variant found in 6 nations: Updates

Topics :Pakistan IranIraq

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story