Pak forces ready to safeguard territorial sovereignty: Army chief

Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Monday said any aggression or violation of the country's territorial sovereignty will be responded to with full national resolve and military might

Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Islamabad

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 7:59 AM IST
Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Monday said any aggression or violation of the country's territorial sovereignty will be responded to with full national resolve and military might.

Pakistan Army is well versed with the full threat spectrum and is perpetually ready to respond effectively, Munir said, accusing India of targeting individuals in his country.

During his visit to the Sarian Sector of Line of Control, he was briefed about the latest situation along the LOC.

Pakistan had last month claimed that it had "credible evidence" of links between what it called "Indian agents" to the assassination of two Pakistani terrorists associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

India dismissed as "false and malicious" propaganda Pakistan's allegations linking Indian agents to the assassination of two Pakistani terrorists in Sialkot and Rawalkot last year.

"It is Pakistan's latest attempt at peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi.

He said Pakistan will "reap what it sows", adding "to blame others for its misdeeds can neither be a justification nor a solution."

General Munir earlier in the day accompanied caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and the so-called Prime Minister of Kashmir Anwarul Haq during a visit to Muzaffarabad on the occasion of Kashmir Day which Pakistan observes on February 5 every year.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

