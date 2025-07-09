Home / World News / Pak govt stepping up efforts to sell cash-strapped PIA by 2025-end: Report

PIA's bidding is expected to take place in the last quarter of the current calendar year. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
Pakistan's government is firming up efforts to sell Pakistan International Airlines by the end of 2025, following a botched bid to sell the loss-making national flag-carrier last year, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The Privatisation Commission board on Tuesday declared four local parties, including three associated with the cement business, eligible for bidding for the acquisition of the airline, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

In its previous attempt, the government had set the minimum price at ₹8,503 crore with a ₹4,500 crore negative balance sheet; however, it only managed to secure an offer of ₹1,000 billion.

The Privatisation Commission board, which met under the chairmanship of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation Muhammad Ali, approved the pre-qualification of four interested parties for the divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL), according to a press statement.

The board reviewed recommendations of the pre-qualification committee based on the evaluation of Statements of Qualification (SOQs) submitted by five prospective investors. Of these, one could not qualify for bidding.

The commission said that the pre-qualified parties would now proceed to the buy-side due diligence phase a critical step in the transparent and competitive privatisation process.

PIA's bidding is expected to take place in the last quarter (October-December) of the current calendar year, Muhammad Ali was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The government wants to sell the majority shares in PIA along with management control.

It has offloaded more debt from the balance sheet, which should positively impact the minimum price. Meanwhile, the ban on the airline's operations to the EU has been lifted.

The PIA has been in financial crisis for many years now. The issues came to the fore in 2023 when 7,000 employees of PIA did not receive their salaries for November 2023. Before this, the European Union banned PIA in 2020 over safety concerns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Pakistan Pakistan government

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

