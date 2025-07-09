Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Turkish FM, defence minister to meet Pak PM, look to boost defence ties

Turkish FM, defence minister to meet Pak PM, look to boost defence ties

The visit reflects the close and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual trust

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

The ministers are in Pakistan to hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on issues of mutual interest. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasir Guler are in Pakistan to hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on issues of mutual interest, including defence industry cooperation.

The two arrived here on Wednesday on an official visit.

Radio Pakistan reported that during their official engagements, important issues of mutual interest will be discussed.

The visit reflects the close and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual trust, it reported.

Sources said that among other engagements, the two would also hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on bilateral ties, regional issues, and defence industry cooperation.

 

Turkiye has strong ties with Pakistan and expressed solidarity with it during the military conflict with India in May, which angered India but Istanbul has continued efforts to bolster ties with Islamabad.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

