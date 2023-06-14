Home / World News / Pak may fail to restart $6.7 bn bailout, default on sovereign debt: Moody's

Pak may fail to restart $6.7 bn bailout, default on sovereign debt: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service has warned that Pakistan is at an increased risk of failing to restart its $6.7 billion bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

IANS Karachi
Pak may fail to restart $6.7 bn bailout, default on sovereign debt: Moody's

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Moody's Investors Service has warned that Pakistan is at an increased risk of failing to restart its $6.7 billion bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), putting the country closer to a sovereign default, local media reported.

"There are increasing risks that Pakistan may be unable to complete the IMF programme that expires at the end of June," a sovereign analyst with the rating company in Singapore Grace Lim said.

Lim said: "Without an IMF programme, Pakistan could default, given its very weak reserves."

Pakistan is making a final effort to revive its IMF programme, with a financing gap of $2 billion and exchange-rate policy among the biggest hurdles. While the government has pledged to meet billions of debt obligations, investors have remained sceptical about the nation's dollar bonds trading in the distressed territory since last year, Geo News reported.

Pakistan faces about $23 billion of external debt payments for the fiscal year 2023-24, which begins in July. The amount is roughly five times its reserves and most of it is taken from concessional multilateral and bilateral sources.

On Monday, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad denied officials were seeking debt restructuring talks as the country will pay $900 million of sovereign debt in June and expects $2.3 billion of obligations to be rolled over, Geo News reported.

The country's $1 billion bond due in April next year was little changed at about 55.6 cents on the dollar in Asian trading on Wednesday, after sliding almost three cents in the previous two days.

The rupee, which is trading near a record low against the dollar, may face further downward pressure, Lim said in an emailed response to questions.

The IMF's comments on the exchange rate likely referred to the gap in the interbank and retail markets, she said.

The local currency has lost more than 20 per cent this year after officials devalued the currency in January, making it one of the worst performers globally, Geo News reported.

--IANS

san/svn/

Also Read

Pakistan could default in the absence of IMF bailout loans, warns Moody's

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Pakistan, IMF fail to reach common ground on $1.1 billion bailout loan

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's

Democrats and Republicans share core values but still distrust each other

Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of 'The Road,' dies at 89

Donald Trump can run for 2024 presidential election even if convicted

Jaishankar meets US NSA Sullivan, discusses preparations for PM's US visit

The Chinese govt wants the youth to marry, but they don't see the point

Topics :Pakistan IMFMoodys

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story