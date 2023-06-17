Home / World News / Pak PML-N chooses Shehbaz Sharif as party president; Maryam Nawaz his VP

Pak PML-N chooses Shehbaz Sharif as party president; Maryam Nawaz his VP

The elections were uncontested, apparently indicating a show of unity within the PML-N, but actually an indication of the iron grip by the Sharif family

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Pak PML-N chooses Shehbaz Sharif as party president; Maryam Nawaz his VP

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday picked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the party's president while Maryam Nawaz was chosen as the senior vice president.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the PML-N general council, which also chose several office bearers, including Ahsan Iqbal as secretary general.

Among other party leaders, Marriyum Aurangzeb was picked as the secretary of information, Ataullah Tarar as the deputy secretary, and Ishaq Dar as the secretary of finance and overseas affairs.

The elections were uncontested, apparently indicating a show of unity within the PML-N, but actually an indication of the iron grip by the Sharif family members who virtually hand-picked every office holder of the party.

Shehbaz was elevated in 2018 to hold the reins of the party after his elder brother as well as former premier Nawaz Sharif was first disqualified as prime minister and later barred by the country's apex court to lead the party as the president.

It is believed that Nawaz Sharif, who is living in London since 2019 when he went there for treatment, actually calls the shots in the PML-N by working in the shadows and every decision in the party is taken with his consent.

Insiders say that he even makes top appointments in the government and was instrumental in the elevation of Ishaq Dar as finance minister last year in place of Miftah Ismail.

Prime Minister Shehbaz speaking after the election as president expressed his earnest desire to work as a soldier of his elder brother who, he said, would come back before the election to lead the party.

The political and economic landscape of the country will see a major change once he (Nawaz) returns to Pakistan, he said.

The prime minister talked about the economic challenges and the efforts to fulfil the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to get a stalled loan and said the effort was to make a "short-term agreement" with the global lender.

He also praised Dar for improving the economic conditions of the cash-strapped country.

Maryam Nawaz, who is considered the real heir of Nawaz Sharif, in her address said Shehbaz never made any decision without consulting his brother, highlighting their close partnership and the overarching role of the self-exiled former premier.

She also condemned the May 9 violence and said those responsible would be punished.

Also Read

IMF treating cash-strapped Pakistan like a 'colony': Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz mocks Imran Khan for avoiding arrest

Pakistan PM Shehbaz ready to sacrifice political capital at IMF altar

Game is over: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz tells ex-Pak CM Imran Khan

New audio leak surfaces allegedly of Imran asking PTI leader to approach SC

Nepal's former deputy PM among 16 sent on remand in Bhutan refugee scam

How Trump, Johnson, divisive populists with similarities, took diff paths

Beijing to cover IVF, fertility treatments to boost China's birth rate

Can use nuclear weapons but won't, says Russia President Vladimir Putin

Virgin Galactic Holdings to roll out commercial service from June 27

Topics :Shehbaz SharifPakistan

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 1:20 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story