Home / World News / Can use nuclear weapons but won't, says Russia President Vladimir Putin

Can use nuclear weapons but won't, says Russia President Vladimir Putin

He also said Russia's military could destroy parts of central Kyiv but had chosen not to for various reasons.

Reuters Moscow
Can use nuclear weapons but won't, says Russia President Vladimir Putin

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia could “theoretically” use nuclear weapons if there was a threat to its territorial integrity or existence, but that it did not need to. He was speaking at the plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Putin also touted Russia’s prospects at the country’s main international economic forum despite heavy international sanctions imposed because of the war.
 
“Nuclear weapons have been made to ensure our security in the broadest sense of the word and the existence of the Russian state, but we... have no such need (to use them),” Putin said.
 
He also said Russia’s military could destroy parts of central Kyiv but had chosen not to for various reasons.
 
Speaking at the forum, Putin did not specify the reasons. Attacks on Russia’s border territories were an attempt to distract Moscow’s forces from other fronts, he said.
 
There was a “serious danger” that the Nato military alliance could be pulled further into the Ukraine conflict, he added. Putin cast a public slur on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Jewish roots , saying without evidence that some Jews considered him a disgrace to their faith.
 
“I have many Jewish friends. They say Zelenskyy is not a Jew, he is a disgrace to the Jewish people,” Putin said.

Also Read

Kim Jong-un wants North Korea to make more nuclear material for bombs

Russian tactical nuclear weapons to be deployed to Belarus in July: Putin

Russia to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, says Vladimir Putin

Why is the world discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's health?

400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked from US nuclear power plant

Virgin Galactic Holdings to roll out commercial service from June 27

Willing to engage in tech co-op with US, Xi Jinping tells Bill Gates

Wall Street job cuts likely to surpass 11K as CEOs unwind hiring binge

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

Putin touts Russian economy, says Ukraine's president is 'shame to Jews'

Topics :Vladimir Putinnuclear weapons

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story