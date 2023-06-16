Can use nuclear weapons but won't, says Russia President Vladimir Putin

“Nuclear weapons have been made to ensure our security in the broadest sense of the word and the existence of the Russian state, but we... have no such need (to use them),” Putin said.



Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia could “theoretically” use nuclear weapons if there was a threat to its territorial integrity or existence, but that it did not need to. He was speaking at the plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Putin also touted Russia’s prospects at the country’s main international economic forum despite heavy international sanctions imposed because of the war.