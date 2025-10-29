Israeli strikes kill 30 in Gaza after Hamas allegedly violated ceasefire

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes in Gaza on Tuesday (local time), killing at least 30 people and wounding dozens following an alleged violation of the US-brokered ceasefire by Hamas, AFP reported.

The development came after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the Israeli military to "immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip," according to a statement from his office.

Mahmud Basal, spokesman for Gaza’s civil defence, told AFP that the emergency crews were "still working to recover the dead and wounded from under the rubble."

The Israeli military said that the operation was in response to Hamas attacking its troops in Rafah, a claim denied by the militant group. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of crossing a "bright red line", warning, "Hamas' attack today on IDF soldiers in Gaza will be met with great force."

US' response to Gaza strikes US Vice President JD Vance maintained that the ceasefire is "holding" despite what he called "little skirmishes". Speaking to reporters, Vance said, "We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis to respond, but I think the president's peace is going to hold." US President Donald Trump doubled down on the ceasefire and said that nothing will jeopardise the truce in place. However, he added that Israel had a right to respond to the alleged violations, and warned the militant group of "termination". Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "If Hamas does not behave, they will be terminated".

Dispute over hostage remains The ceasefire deal, which came into effect on October 10, required Hamas to return all the hostages, including 28 sets of hostage remains. On Monday, Hamas turned over what it claimed were the remains of a 16th hostage. However, Israeli forensic experts later confirmed that the remains were those of a hostage whose body had already been returned two years earlier. Following this dispute, Netanyahu said that he was considering next steps after the militant group misidentified the remains of a hostage. The Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian accused Hamas of fabricating the discovery.