Home / World News / Israeli strikes kill 30 in Gaza after Hamas allegedly violated ceasefire

Israeli strikes kill 30 in Gaza after Hamas allegedly violated ceasefire

The Israeli military said that the operation was in response to Hamas attacking its troops in Rafah, a claim denied by the militant group

israel, hostages, palestine
The Israeli military said that the operation was in response to Hamas attacking its troops in Rafah, a claim denied by the militant group | File Image: Reuters
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes in Gaza on Tuesday (local time), killing at least 30 people and wounding dozens following an alleged violation of the US-brokered ceasefire by Hamas, AFP reported.
 
The development came after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the Israeli military to "immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip," according to a statement from his office.
 
Mahmud Basal, spokesman for Gaza’s civil defence, told AFP that the emergency crews were "still working to recover the dead and wounded from under the rubble."
 
The Israeli military said that the operation was in response to Hamas attacking its troops in Rafah, a claim denied by the militant group. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of crossing a "bright red line", warning, "Hamas' attack today on IDF soldiers in Gaza will be met with great force."
 

US' response to Gaza strikes

 
US Vice President JD Vance maintained that the ceasefire is "holding" despite what he called "little skirmishes". Speaking to reporters, Vance said, "We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis to respond, but I think the president's peace is going to hold."
 
US President Donald Trump doubled down on the ceasefire and said that nothing will jeopardise the truce in place. However, he added that Israel had a right to respond to the alleged violations, and warned the militant group of "termination".
 
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "If Hamas does not behave, they will be terminated".
 

Dispute over hostage remains

 
The ceasefire deal, which came into effect on October 10, required Hamas to return all the hostages, including 28 sets of hostage remains. On Monday, Hamas turned over what it claimed were the remains of a 16th hostage. However, Israeli forensic experts later confirmed that the remains were those of a hostage whose body had already been returned two years earlier.
 
Following this dispute, Netanyahu said that he was considering next steps after the militant group misidentified the remains of a hostage. The Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian accused Hamas of fabricating the discovery.
 
The militant group, on the other hand, rejected the accusation, adding that the group is trying to locate the remaining bodies amid the destruction caused by Israel's two-year offensive. Hamas' spokesperson Hazem Qassem said, "The movement is determined to hand over the bodies of the Israeli captives as soon as possible once they are located."
 
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, over 68,500 Palestinians have died in the two-year-long war.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pretty clear I am not allowed to run for a third term, says Donald Trump

South Korea trade deal appears elusive as Trump seeks $350 bn investment

US troops to be paid despite shutdown, says Vance, seeks Democrats' backing

US judge blocks Trump admin from firing workers during govt shutdown

64 killed, including 4 police officers, in Rio de Janeiro anti-gang raid

Topics :israelGazaHamasBS Web ReportsDeath toll

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story