Pakistan-born journalist and columnist Tarek Fatah died due to cancer

Pakistan-Canadian columnist Tarek Fatah passed away yesterday after fighting a prolonged disease of cancer at the age of 73, his daughter Natasha Fatah confirmed.



He was born in Karachi, Pakistan, on November 20, 1949. Tarek was a renowned name in Journalism and devoted his life to it. He also authored two books, "Chasing a Mirage" and "The Jew is not my enemy." The early life of Tarek Fatah

Tarak Fatah's family moved to Pakistan after partition in 1947. Earlier, his family used to live in Bombay, India. He graduated from the University of Karachi in Biochemistry but later switched his career to journalism as a reporter for the Karachi Sun in 1970, and then he became an investigative journalist for Pakistan Television.



He even went to jail when he was a leftist leader in the 1960s and 1970s. In 1977, he was even charged with sedition and banned from journalism in the Zia-ul Haq regime.



Consequently, Fatah first moved to Saudi Arabia and then settled in Canada in 1987. In Canada, he started working as a broadcaster for Toronto radio station CFRB Newstalk 1010 and eventually became a columnist in Toronto Sun.



He has also been associated with several political groups, namely the Liberal Party of Canada and the Ontario New Democratic Party.



He also won several awards, such as the Donner Prize, Helen and Stan Vine Canadian Book Award. He was also a regular commentator in Canadian, Indian, and International media. People paying condolence to him

Son of Hindustan. His daughter confirmed his death and tweeted, "Lion of Punjab.

Speaker of truth. Lover of Canada.

Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. Fighter for justice.

has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. @TarekFatah

1949-2023" Will you join us?



"There was one and only @TarekFatah- daring, funny, knowledgeable, sharp thinker, great orator and a fearless fighter. RSS condoled his demise and tweeted, "Sri Tarek Fatah was an eminent thinker, author and commentator. His significant contributions to the media and the literary world will be greatly remembered. He remained committed to his principles and beliefs throughout his life and was respected for his courage and conviction."