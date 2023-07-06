Home / World News / Pakistan court gives 1 day exemption to Imran Khan from appearance

A Pakistani court here on Thursday accepted former prime minister Imran Khan's plea for personal exemption from the Toshakhana corruption case hearing

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Khan, 70, was to appear in person before the Additional District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Thursday.

Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
A Pakistani court here on Thursday accepted former prime minister Imran Khan's plea for personal exemption from the Toshakhana corruption case hearing, ordering his appearance before the court on Friday.

The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by the cricketer-turned-politician became a major issue in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Khan for making false statements and incorrect declaration.

Khan has been accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs 140 million (USD 635,000).

The Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

