Pakistan, Panama, Somalia, Greece elected as UNSC non-permanent members

The five members were elected by a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly for a 2-year term starting on January 1, 2025, until December 31, 2026

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 11:45 PM IST
Pakistan, Somalia, Denmark, Greece and Panama were Thursday elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for a two-year term beginning 2025.

In the two seats for African and Asia-Pacific States, Somalia got 179 votes and Pakistan 182.

In the Latin American and Caribbean States, Panama got 183 votes while in the Western European and other States, Denmark got 184 votes and Greece 182.

"Proud moment as Pakistan receives a resounding 182 votes and is elected to the United Nations Security Council for the term 2025-26," Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted on X.
 

He said Pakistan was looking forward to working with the international community to address pressing global challenges. "We will continue to play our role in promoting peace, stability, and cooperation among nations," he said.

Elected for the 8th time as a non-permanent member, Pakistan said it "looks forward to working closely with the other members of the UN Security Council and with the broader UN Membership for upholding UN Charter and pursuing the vision of preventing war and promoting peace; fostering International cooperation for global prosperity and promoting universal respect for human rights."

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan looks forward to upholding its commitment to the UN Charter's vision of preventing war & promoting peace; fostering global prosperity; and promoting universal respect for human rights.

"We remain determined to contributing effectively towards the maintenance of international peace & security in line with UNSC's mandate," he said in a post on X.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

