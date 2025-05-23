Pakistan poses threat not only to India, but whole world: Rajeev Rai

The leaders from India's all-party delegation to Russia expressed their firm commitment to representing India's stance on fighting terrorism and hailed Russia's support.

Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai spoke to ANI and said, "Russia is our historical friend, standing by side in every situation... Pakistan poses a threat not only to India but to the whole world because there is no such terrorist incident in the world where the strings don't lead to Pakistan".

Calling Russia a special friend of India, Rai said that the delegation has come with evidence. He added, "It is important for everyone to isolate Pakistan."

While speaking to ANI, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "We all know that Russia has been a strategic partner, and we've always worked together on diplomatic issues... The heads of our states have always worked together when it comes to important issues, whether it's of global importance or which is of interest to India and Russia. So it becomes very important at this point to reach out to Russia when we have been facing terror attacks time and again, and we've lost 26 lives in India."

She shared that MPs from across the country and from different parties have been sent to represent India's stand against terrorism and explain our position to the world.

She shared that her delegation will meet people from politics, think tanks, and opinion makers so as to explain the Indian stand.

Sharing the engagements which will take place, Kanimozhi said that meetings with the Chair of the State Duma Committee, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia amongst others will take place. She added, "Later in the day we'll be also meeting think tanks, people from the media in Russia and explaining what has happened in India and how we have to come together to fight terrorism".

India has sent an all-party delegation to highlight the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's efforts to cause social disharmony in India.

The all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived in Moscow ahead of India's global outreach program on Operation Sindoor. The delegation was received by India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar.

On arrival at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport, the members of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Rajeev Rai, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, were welcomed by Ambassador of India to Russia, Vinay Kumar, according to the statement by the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.