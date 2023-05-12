International Nurses Day 2023: History, significance, quotes and more

Every year International Nurses Day is observed on May 12. The International Council of Nurses officially declared May 12 as International Nurses Day. The day aims to recognise the dedication, compassion and care that nurses provide to the patient. Such kindness and empathy shown by nurses often contribute to well being and recovery of the patient.



The day honours the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, considered the founder of modern nursing. To celebrate her greatness, the International Council of Nurses celebrates May 12 as International Nurses Day. What is the International Council of Nurses?

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) is a federation of more than 130 national associations representing 28 million nurses across the world.



ICN was founded in 1899, it is the world's first and widest international organisation of healthcare professionals. ICN works in the direction to ensure quality nursing care for all, sound health policies globally, the advancement of nursing knowledge, and the presence worldwide of a respected nursing profession and a competent and satisfied nursing workforce. International Nurses Day: History





She was born on May 12, 1820, in Italy. She gained massive fame during the Crimean War in the 1850s, where she, with her team, treated the wounded soldiers.

Nightingale made significant efforts to improve sanitary conditions, and nursing practices significantly reduced mortality rates and revolutionised the professionals. International Nurses Day celebrates the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, a highly-respected nurse and the founder of modern nursing.She was born on May 12, 1820, in Italy. She gained massive fame during the Crimean War in the 1850s, where she, with her team, treated the wounded soldiers.

International Nurses Day: Significance International Nurses Day is a perfect way to tribute nurses who take care of the safety, health, and recovery of patients.



This day highlights their contribution to providing high-quality healthcare services to the world. The role of nurses is no less than any other professional involved in medical practice.



It's a day to recognise the effort and contributions of nurses around the world.