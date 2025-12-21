Home / World News / 16 files disappear from DOJ webpage on documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein

16 files disappear from DOJ webpage on documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein

The missing files, which were available Friday and no longer accessible by Saturday, included images of paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs along a credenza

Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein | Image: X
AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 6:36 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

At least 16 files disappeared from the Justice Department's public webpage for documents related to Jeffrey Epstein including a photograph showing President Donald Trump less than a day after they were posted, with no explanation from the government and no notice to the public.

The missing files, which were available Friday and no longer accessible by Saturday, included images of paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs along a credenza and in drawers. In that image, inside a drawer among other photos, was a photograph of Trump, alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ten arrested in Bangladesh over lynching of Hindu man, says Yunus' govt

US expands sanctions against Maduro family members, close associates

Nepal polls: Ex-PM warns of 'street action' if March 5 deadline is deferred

Jordan confirms its air force joined US strikes on Islamic State in Syria

'No embargo' on Imran Khan's sons meeting him in jail: Pakistan govt

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationUS government

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story