Pakistan's Mianwali Training Air Base attacked; 3 gunmen killed in response

The Minawali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was attacked by unknown gunmen on Saturday, according to reports in the local media. Later, in a statement, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said that three gunmen were killed and the other three cornered.

News agency ANI reported, "Unknown gunmen have stormed a Pakistani Airforce training base in Mianwali, inflicting casualties."

The ISPR later said that three terrorists were neutralised while entering the base while the remaining 3 terrorists were cornered due to a "timely" and "effective" response by the troops.

However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred.

According to a press release from Pakistan's ISPR, as quoted by ANI, the action of the troops has ensured the "safety and security of personnel and assets".

The ISPR said a comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in the final stages to completely clear the area.

According to CNN-News18, the Islamist terror group Tehreek-e-Jihad has taken responsibility for the attack.

Earlier last week, two attacks were launched on security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). In the Tirah area of Khyber District, an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted, resulting in an intense exchange of fire.

As a result, one terrorist was killed, and two terrorists were injured and subsequently apprehended by security forces, the ISPR said in a statement.

These terrorists were found in possession of weapons and ammunition and had been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, as well as engaging in the targeted killing of civilians in the area, as reported by ARY News.

In another incident, an improvised explosive device detonated in the Sarwekai area of the South Waziristan District, where two soldiers lost their lives.