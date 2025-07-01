Without subsidies, Musk would probably have to head to South Africa: Trump

US President Donald Trump has called out his estranged ally and billionaire Elon Musk, saying the latter may have to "head back to South Africa" if subsidies for Tesla and SpaceX are withdrawn.

Trump also hinted at an investigation by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), writing, “Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

Musk slams EV cuts, hints at floating political party

The outburst followed Musk's sharp criticism of the US Senate’s revised version of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, which proposes significant cuts to clean energy subsidies. Musk called the changes “incredibly destructive” and warned of broader economic and environmental setbacks.

Responding to Musk’s remarks, Trump defended his stance, saying: “Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one."