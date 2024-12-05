Palestine diplomat lauds PM Modi's support for 'a viable Palestinian state'

The charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in India, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, on Wednesday, expressed appreciation towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his letter on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

In a statement, Abu Jazer stated that PM Modi had reaffirmed India's support for the establishment of a viable Palestinian state and also welcomed India's commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to Palestine.

"We welcome and highly appreciate the message of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The Prime Minister's message contained important content, reaffirming India's support for the establishment of a viable Palestinian state and a two-state solution through the diplomatic and political path that the Palestinian people are striving to achieve. We also welcome and support the Indian Prime Minister's call for an immediate ceasefire to stop the Israeli war on Gaza, as well as India's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine," the statement read.

Abu Jazer highlighted India's ongoing support for the United Nations through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and reiterated India's support for the UN and its institutions in addressing the needs of Palestinian refugees.

"We also believe that India's affirmation of its continued support to the United Nations in carrying out its activities in the region to bring about tangible change in the daily lives of the Palestinian people is a clear confirmation of India's support for the United Nations in its various institutions, foremost of which is UNRWA. It clearly confirms India's belief on the Objectives of the United Nations and all its institutions and its appreciation for all that it provides to the Palestinian people, foremost of which is UNRWA, which provides various assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees," the statement added.

Earlier on November 29, on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's support for the Palestinian cause and highlighted the longstanding ties between India and Palestine, rooted in shared history. He emphasized India's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in their pursuit of economic and social development.

"On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, I reiterate India's unwavering support to the Palestinian cause. India's ties with the friendly people of Palestine are rooted in our common history. We have always supported the Palestinian people in their pursuit of economic and social development with dignity and self-reliance. We are hopeful that direct talks between the Palestinian and Israeli sides will resume to find a comprehensive and negotiated solution. India has also been at the forefront of extending developmental assistance to Palestine over the years," the letter read.

"Our flagship projects such as India-Palestine Techno Park, Palestine National Printing Press and four Schools are already functional while other projects, including the Palestine Diplomatic Academy, Women Empowerment Centre (Turathi) and a Super Speciality Hospital are under implementation. We have substantially enhanced our contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in recent years to strengthen its hands for humanitarian activities. On behalf of the Government and the people of India, I extend my best wishes to the people of the State of Palestine in their journey to achieve statehood, peace, and prosperity," it added.