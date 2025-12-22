Passenger bus crash in Indonesia kills at least 16 people, says official

A passenger bus crash killed at least 16 people on Indonesia's main island of Java just after midnight Monday, officials said.

The bus carrying 34 people lost control on a toll road and struck a concrete barrier before rolling onto its side, said Budiono, a search and rescue agency chief who goes by single name like many Indonesians.

The inter-province bus was traveling from the capital Jakarta to the country's ancient royal city of Yogyakarta when it overturned while entering a curved exit ramp at the Krapyak toll way in Central Java's Semarang city, he said.

The forceful impact threw several passengers and left them trapped against the bus body, Budiono said.