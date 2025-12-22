Home / World News / Passenger bus crash in Indonesia kills at least 16 people, says official

Passenger bus crash in Indonesia kills at least 16 people, says official

The bus carrying 34 people lost control on a toll road and struck a concrete barrier before rolling onto its side

Accident, road accident
The forceful impact threw several passengers and left them trapped against the bus body | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Jakarta
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
A passenger bus crash killed at least 16 people on Indonesia's main island of Java just after midnight Monday, officials said.

The bus carrying 34 people lost control on a toll road and struck a concrete barrier before rolling onto its side, said Budiono, a search and rescue agency chief who goes by single name like many Indonesians.

The inter-province bus was traveling from the capital Jakarta to the country's ancient royal city of Yogyakarta when it overturned while entering a curved exit ramp at the Krapyak toll way in Central Java's Semarang city, he said.

The forceful impact threw several passengers and left them trapped against the bus body, Budiono said.

Police and rescue teams arrived about 40 minutes after the accident and recovered the bodies of six passengers who died at the scene. Another 10 people died on the way to a hospital or while being treated, Budiono said.

The 18 victims being treated at two nearby hospitals included five people in critical condition and 13 in serious condition, he said.

Television news reports showed the yellow bus overturned on its side and surrounded by National Search and Rescue Agency personnel, police and passersby as ambulances transported victims and the dead away from the accident scene.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IndonesiaBus accidentRoad Accidents

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

