Home / World News / Sheikh Hasina blames Yunus govt for violence, says lawlessness multiplied

Sheikh Hasina said that the killing of Osman Hadi was a reflection of the lawlessness under the present interim government

Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina also expressed concern over a diplomatic strain in India-Bangladesh relations, amid anti-India protests and the killing of 27-year-old Hindu youth (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 8:54 AM IST
As Bangladesh struggles to maintain normalcy after days of violent strife last week following the death of Inqilab Moncho leader Osman Hadi, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has placed the blame for the violence entirely on the Yunus government.
 
Sheikh Hasina said that the killing of Osman Hadi was a reflection of the lawlessness under the present interim government.
 
"This tragic killing reflects the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus. Violence has become the norm while the interim government either denies it or is powerless to stop it. Such incidents destabilise Bangladesh internally but also our relationships with neighbours who are watching with justified alarm. India sees the chaos, the persecution of minorities, and the erosion of everything we built together. When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses. This is the reality of Yunus' Bangladesh," she said. 
The former Bangladesh PM alleged that the Yunus government has placed people with links to extremist ideologies in power.
 
"I share this concern, as do the millions of Bangladeshis who are prefer the safe, secular state we once were. Yunus has placed extremists in cabinet positions, released convicted terrorists from prison, and allowed groups linked to international terrorist organisations to take roles in public life. He is not a politician and has no experience governing a complex nation. My fear is that radicals are using him to project an acceptable face to the international community while they systematically radicalise our institutions from within," she said.
 
"This should alarm not only India, but every nation invested in South Asian stability. The secular character of Bangladeshi politics was one of our greatest strengths, and we cannot allow it to be sacrificed at the whim of a few idiotic extremists," she added.
 
Sheikh Hasina also said that Yunus' ideologies and support for people with extremist links was a key reason for recently strained relations with India.
 
The Indian government has voiced concerns at the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh after it was reported that a Hindu Man had been lynched during the spiral of violence last week. 
"The strain you are witnessing is entirely of Yunus's making. His government issues hostile statements against India, fails to protect religious minorities, and allows extremists to dictate foreign policy, then expresses surprise when tensions rise. India has been Bangladesh's most steadfast friend and partner for decades. The ties between our nations are deep and fundamental; they will outlast any temporary government. I am confident that once legitimate governance is restored, Bangladesh will return to the sensible partnership we cultivated over fifteen years, " Sheik Hasina told ANI.
 
The former Bangladesh PM alleged that the Yunus government has manufactured this ideology by giving patronage to such people.
 
"This hostility is being manufactured by extremists who have been emboldened by the Yunus regime. These are the same actors who marched on the Indian embassy and attacked our media offices, who attack minorities with impunity, and who forced me and my family to flee for our lives. Yunus has placed such figures in positions of power and released convicted terrorists from prison," she said.
 
"India's concerns about the safety of its personnel are justified, I am sorry to say. A responsible government would protect diplomatic missions and prosecute those who threaten them. Instead, Yunus grants immunity to hooligans and calls them warriors," she added.
 
Sheikh Hasina who is currently living in exile in India also criticised recent remarks by a Bangladeshi Politician who had claimed to want to "choke" India's north east at the Siliguri corridor.
 
"Such statements are dangerous and irresponsible, reflecting the extremist elements that have gained influence under Yunus. No serious leader would threaten a neighbour upon whom Bangladesh depends for trade, transit, and regional stability. This rhetoric serves only ideological fantasies, not Bangladesh's national interests. India has every right to view such statements with concern. These voices do not represent the Bangladeshi people, who understand that our prosperity and security depend on strong ties with India. Once democracy is restored and responsible governance returns, such reckless talk will end," she said.
 
The former Bangladesh PM alleged that all this was a sign of Yunus trying to realign Bangladesh's stated foreign policy framework which she says he has no right to.
 
" Yunus has no mandate to realign Bangladesh's foreign policy. He was not elected, so has no right to make strategic decisions that could impact generations. Once Bangladeshis can vote freely again, our foreign policy will return to serving our national interests, not the ideological fantasies of extremists who have temporarily seized power. The ties between Bangladesh and India are fundamental and will endure long after this interim government is gone," she said.
 
Even as her country struggles to come to grips with the rise of fundamentalist forces, Sheikh Hasina further says that she would only be in a position to return to Bangladesh when the nation has a legitimate government and an independent judiciary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Sheikh HasinaMuhammad YunusBangladeshIndia-Bangladesh

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

