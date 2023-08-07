Home / World News / PayPal rolls out dollar stablecoin to boost digital tokens for payments

PayPal rolls out dollar stablecoin to boost digital tokens for payments

With PYUSD, Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman is seeking to cement PayPal's dominance in digital payments by leaning on technology

Bloomberg
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

PayPal Holdings Inc. is rolling out a stablecoin, the first by a large financial company and a potentially significant boost to the sluggish adoption of digital tokens for payments. 
 
PayPal $ (PYUSD) is issued by Paxos Trust Co. and fully backed by US dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries and similar cash equivalents, the San Jose, California-based payments company said on Monday. It’s pegged to the dollar and will be gradually available to PayPal’s customers in the US.
 
With PYUSD, Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman is seeking to cement PayPal’s dominance in digital payments by leaning on technology.

Also Read

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Delhi High Court's Paypal order to impact fintech compliance costs

PayPal forecasts strong full-year profit, says CEO to retire at year-end

PayPal ruling may help India in FATF review of anti-black money regime

KKR to buy up to $44 bln of PayPal's 'buy now-pay later' loans in Europe

Pak shelves multi-billion-dollar gas project with Iran under US pressure

May need surgery before proposed 'cage match' with Zuckerberg: Musk

WHO flags contaminated syrup in Iraq made by India's Fourrts Laboratories

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight confirmed, all you need to know

Wheat climbs as Ukraine attack poses risk for key Russian export route

Topics :PayPalFintechcryptocurrency

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story