WHO flags contaminated syrup in Iraq made by India's Fourrts Laboratories

The United Nations agency in its medical products alert said the batch of the syrup, branded Cold Out, had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol

Reuters
File photo of cough syrup. Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
:The World Health Organization on Monday flagged a batch of contaminated common cold syrup it found in Iraq that was manufactured by an Indian company.
 
The United Nations agency in its medical products alert said the batch of the syrup, branded Cold Out, had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.
 
The batch was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt. Ltd for Dabilife Pharma Pvt. Ltd, WHO said.
 
The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments outside of business hours.

Topics :World Health OrganisationCough syrup

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

