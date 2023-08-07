WHO flags contaminated syrup in Iraq made by India's Fourrts Laboratories

:The World Health Organization on Monday flagged a batch of contaminated common cold syrup it found in Iraq that was manufactured by an Indian company.\u0026nbsp;The United Nations agency in its medical products alert said the batch of the syrup, branded Cold Out, had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.\u0026nbsp;The batch was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt. Ltd for Dabilife Pharma Pvt. Ltd, WHO said.\u0026nbsp;The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters\u0026#39; requests for comments outside of business hours.